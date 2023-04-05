Barbie’s Selfie Generator Will Make All Your Plastic Fantastic Dreams Come True—Here’s How To Use It

Come on Barbie, let’s go party! Ever since the release of the second teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, you might have seen all the memes arising from the promotion posters. Well, if you want to be a Barbie, or a Ken or a human, you can make your own poster with Barbie’s Selfie Generator!

It’s no wonder that the marketing for this movie is a godsend, AND it includes a star-studded cast like Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Arianna Gleenblatt, Hari Neff, Emerald Fennell, Ncuti Gatwa, Alexandra Shipp, Dia Lipa and SO MANY more stars. From the trailer, we can see Barbie living in her Barbie world filled with so other Barbies like Supreme Court Justice Barbie, Celebrated Author Barbie, and Journalist Barbie and just…Kens.

So how do you become part of Barbie’s world with the Barbie’s Selfie Generator? Read down below.

How To Use The Barbie Selfie Generator To Make Barbie Movie Posters

The Barbie posters are everywhere online at this point. Customizing yourself into the Barbie movie posters is a great way to be part of this meme culture and show your enthusiasm for this incredible and most-anticipated movie of 2023. (Move out of the way Oppenheimer.)

Go to barbieselfie.ai

This is the official link to make your own Barbie (or Ken) selfie.

Import a photo

Of course, to make your own poster, you gotta put one of your own pictures on it. You can take a picture of yourself through your phone or webcam, or you can upload a photo file from your computer or phone. No need to make your photo transparent or crop it yourself since the AI will literally do it for you.

Adjust Your Photo

Once your photo is in the Barbie Selfie AI system, you can adjust where your photo is placed and the positioning up or down, and whether it’s more tilted.

Choose your tagline

You can also choose your tagline of what you’re Barbie can be. Examples of auto-generated taglines are “This Barbie is a teacher,” “This Barbie is a star,” “This Barbie is the boss” and “This Barbie is going to back you up.” You can also customize your own Barbie tagline to make it suit your own Barbie-sona.

The other option you can do is make yourself a Ken with the taglines like “This Ken is a stylist,” “This Ken is a foodie,” and “This Ken is plotting his escape. Again.” Or make up your own Ken tagline too!

Choose your color

Choose from an array of colors like pink, blue, red, purple, yellow, teal green, orange and Fuchsia.

Download your picture

Congratulations Barbie (or Ken)! Your photo is now ready to be shared with the world.

What is the Barbie movie about?

Directed by Greta Gerwig and co-written with her partner Noah Baumbach, the film’s synopsis follows the tale of the titular doll on a quest to find happiness “after being expelled from Barbie Land for being a less than perfect-looking.”

In an interview with Dua Lipa for her podcast At Your Service, Greta revealed what it was like to direct and take the reins on the Barbie movie. “It was something that was exciting because it was terrifying,” she told Dua about first approaching an “IP-driven” movie.

“I think that was a big part of it, like: ‘Oh, no, ‘Barbie’,” she said. “It felt like vertigo, starting to write it, like: ‘where do you even begin, and what would be the story?’ And I think it was that feeling I had was knowing that it would be really interesting terror. Usually that’s where the best stuff is, where you’re like, ‘I am terrified of that.’ Anything where you’re like, ‘This could be a career-ender’—then you’re like, ‘I should probably do it.’”

Barbie herself Margot Robbie gushed about the film’s arduous production and it will definitely fulfill all your expectations. “You’ll see some dream houses. And it will be everything you ever dreamed of…,” she said on Variety’s Actors on Actors series. “I’ve been working on it for about four or five years now — it’s a LuckyChap project. And we went after Greta. There were maybe three people that we would want to make a Barbie movie with, and I was like, if she says no …. So thank God she said yes. She’s just brilliant.”

As for Ryan Gosling, he’s excited to bring Ken’s life to well…in real life Kens. “Finally, it’s happening. This has been coming my whole life. I felt like I was seeing myself. I felt seen,” Ryan joked to Variety. “I think a lot of Kens will feel seen when they see this. Gotta do it for the Kens. Nobody plays with the Kens.”

The iconic first teaser trailer of the movie is a parody of Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey where a voiceover (narrated by Helen Mirren) tells that “Since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls.” A bunch of girls discover the first Barbie, and Margot Robbie’s silhouette is shown wearing Barbie’s first outfit from 1959. Safe to say, we’re really stoked about this movie.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.