Barbie Hits London Fashion Week

Is it ironic that just days after one iconic American blonde caused a stir on the London fashion scene another is hot on her heels, ready to take the U.K. by storm?

Following the weekend backlash over Gwen Stefani possibly “borrowing” a sweater design from London darlings Sibling for her own collection, comes word that the knitwear house is partnering with Barbie during fashion week across the pond.

According to WWD, starting Febuary 18th “London Fashion Week’s New Gen area will feature six Barbie dolls wearing miniature versions of Sister by Sibling’s fall 2012 collection.” The dolls will be installed right next to their human-size counterparts and blown-up images of Barbie wearing the clothes will be on hand during Sibling’s fashion week presentations as well.

In an industry where size matters, it’s nice to see even the tiniest fashionista is represented in some shape or form.