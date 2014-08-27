Barbie Has Created an Instagram Account Just for Her (Impeccable) Style

Get ready for a tall blonde with killer style to start flooding your Instagram feed. Nope, we’re not talking about a new blogger, editor, or It-girl, but rather an enterprising 55-year-old woman who doesn’t look a day over 20. Oh, and who’s made of plastic. In case you haven’t figured it out yet, it’s Barbie in the (synthetic) flesh.

The fashion icon decided to create an Instagram account to showcase her (impeccable) style, and to document her Fashion Week activities—packing (and perfecting the fashion flay lay), going to shows, taking industry meetings, and—let’s be real—posting her daily #OOTD.

The fun will kick off in New York—Fashion Week starts September 4 in the Big Apple—and will continue throughout London, Milan and Paris (a pretty sweet deal for the doll—not every fashion editor get to hit all four cities every season.)

Judging by the few posts Miss B has already shared, we’re betting the stylized Instagram account will be seriously entertaining and a tad tongue-in-cheek (Barbie posing for Tommy Ton in the Tuileries or along the Rue St.-Honoré, perhaps?), which will be a nice addition to the endless stream of gravely serious Fashion-Week-or-die Instagrams flooding our feed during the next month.

To keep up with Barbie—and likely get an acute case of FOMO while doing so—be sure to follow @BarbieStyle now.