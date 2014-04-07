Barbie Girl: 22 Stylish Plastic Accessories You Have to Shop This Spring

Not only is Spring the perfect time to experiment with wearing super-bright colors and dabbling in trendy looks like overalls and rompers—it’s also a great opportunity to reach for more novel sorts of fabrics and materials. At the top of our list is that bendy, transparent, solid man-made material that we all fawned over in the ’90s and that Barbie’s entire life is constructed of: plastic.

Luckily for us, every label from Tory Burch to Stuart Weitzman and beyond has grown fond of the material for this season, whether it’s a pair of studded jelly sandals, a hard plastic box clutch, or a classic set of acrylic bangles. Jeffrey Cambell’s platform pumps with Barbie heads in the heel are perhaps the most literal (and awesome) interpretation of the trend.

