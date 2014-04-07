StyleCaster
Barbie Girl: 22 Stylish Plastic Accessories You Have to Shop This Spring

Meghan Blalock
Not only is Spring the perfect time to experiment with wearing super-bright colors and dabbling in trendy looks like overalls and rompers—it’s also a great opportunity to reach for more novel sorts of fabrics and materials. At the top of our list is that bendy, transparent, solid man-made material that we all fawned over in the ’90s and that Barbie’s entire life is constructed of: plastic.

Luckily for us, every label from Tory Burch to Stuart Weitzman and beyond has grown fond of the material for this season, whether it’s a pair of studded jelly sandals, a hard plastic box clutch, or a classic set of acrylic bangles. Jeffrey Cambell’s platform pumps with Barbie heads in the heel are perhaps the most literal (and awesome) interpretation of the trend.

Click through the gallery to see 22 plastic, Barbie-inspired accessories you need to shop this Spring!

Click through the gallery for 22 plastic accessories to shop for spring!

Jeffrey Campbell platform pumps, $286; at Far Fetch

Stella McCartney PVC necklace, $223; at The Outnet

3.1 Phillip Lim Darwin loafers, $475; at Shopbop

Furla candy bag, $298; at Zappos Couture

Valentino rockstud jelly sandals, $295; at Moda Operandi

Mikako PVC full skirt, $33; at Missguided

Clear minaudière, $295; at Tory Burch

Stuart Weitzman clear sandals, $198; at Revolve Clothing

Chamak by Priya Kakkar acrylic bangles, $49; at Bluefly

Rebecca Minkoff PVC tote, $195; at Shopbop

Shell pink clear frames, $8; at New Look
 

Clear cuff, $28; at Nasty Gal

Miista Ava triple strap sandals, $165; at Nasty Gal

A. Knackfuss clear raincoat, $459; at Far Fetch

Little Clear Bag, $24; at Bloomingdale's

Gianvito Rossi clear panel pumps, $683; at Far Fetch

Dirty Laundry clear boots, $50; at Zooshoo

Leutton Postle buckled cuffs, $217; at Far Fetch

Topshop clear frame sunglasses, $32; at Nordstrom

A.P.C. bucket hat, $140; at La Garconne

Vintage Chanel lucite bracelet, $1,320; at Far Fetch

BCBG wedge sandal, $225; at BCBGMaxAzria

