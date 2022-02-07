Barbie Ferreira, The Unobtainable Girl-Next-Door, Is Your New Style Muse

Scroll To See More Images

It can be argued that Euphoria is the first Gen Z-focused show to capture the essence of the digital generation without cringy text message montages or the recurring concern of adult characters dampening the plotline. Like everything we consume online, Euphoria blurs the line between real and romanticized—leading to warped perceptions of self. Barbie Ferreira’s character, Kat, acts as the show’s martyr of false confidence with a double persona of online-only sexual prowess versus The Sweet One of the friend group IRL. While Kat spends this season figuring out which version of herself is real, it seems like Barbie Ferreira has always had it figured out. Ferreira is an OG It girl with not-so-humble pre-Euphoria beginnings of Tumblr stardom and American Apparel modeling campaigns. If anything, Euphoria seems to have drawn overarching inspiration from Barbie Ferreira’s style: The girl next door who is unobtainably cool.

Barbie Ferreira does not miss an opportunity to dress up. You can always count on her to make a statement at events in pieces that are unexpected, like a cobalt blue latex dress or a 1920s inspired slip covered in crystal tassels. Her outfits rarely follow the most obvious “of the moment” trends, because she is constantly too far ahead of them.

Ferreira is a real-life trendsetter and confidently makes bright and bold fashion choices—a vibe the Euphoria writers are clearly looking to emulate.

Though Ferreira is known for her dark locks and thick brows, she doesn’t hesitate when given the opportunity to play with hair and makeup. She was almost unrecognizable at the Met Gala with pencil-thin eyebrows, and her red carpet makeup features a range of colorful eyeshadow.

Her everyday looks, which are well documented via Instagram, are almost editorial (you’re missing out on some killer inspo if you don’t follow her). If style inspo is what you seek, it won’t be long before your “Saved” folder starts looking like a Ferreira shrine.

If you’re ready to join the fan club, keep scrolling for some of Ferreira’s best fashion moments to date.

2021

Ferreira looked like her own gorgeous alter ego at the 2021 Met Gala in a beaded Jonathan Simkhai gown with dramatically thin eyebrows and newly auburn hair.

2021

Ferreira’s personal style shined in this holiday Coach shoot with a layered slip dress and T-shirt that felt reminiscent of old American Apparel. She is holding her best accessory, her sphynx cat, Morty.

2020

Paris fashion week was the perfect opportunity for Ferreira to show off her bold style with bright accessories, colorful makeup and an unexpected print.

2020

Consider this a visual representation of Ferreira’s best fashion form, in head-to-toe crystal embellishments contrasted by a blunt mullet, contrasted further by bright pink makeup. Each element of the look is so unique, and yet, it all goes together flawlessly.

2019

Here, an off-duty fashionista moment for Ferreira heading into a Good Morning America taping in 2019. She looks super girly in a pink tulle dress, but then tones it down with socks and sporty slides.

2019

Ferreira looked sophisticated at the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards in a blue latex bustier dress and a delicate pearl necklace. This one definitely gives Kat vibes, although it’s a step out of the character’s typical red-and-black color scheme.

2019

Ferreira drew a strong distinction between her own style and her Euphoria character at the show’s 2019 Los Angeles premiere. While her character opts for more risqué pieces, Ferreira wore a conservative tiered tulle top and skirt set, accented by gold heels.

2019

This adorable group photo of Euphoria stars Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie and Barbie Ferreira at the Spider-Man: Far From Home premiere in 2019. Ferreira played it safe with a striped button down and heeled boots, and although it’s kind of giving office-chic, I still stan.

2018

Before Euphoria was even a topic of conversation, Ferreira was mixing elevated and casual fashion pieces for red carpets, seen here at a 2018 film screening in fire-red boots and a cropped mango polo.

2017

A true pioneer of fashion! Barbie Ferreira wore corsets way before they were trendy, as proven by this shot from 2017. The bold red lip is a nice touch!