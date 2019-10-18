Hold the Damn Phone—You Can Airbnb *the* Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse for Only $60 a Night

Scroll To See More Images

I’m a Barbie girl in a Barbie world, y’all, and life just got so much better. Remember those Barbie Dreamhouses we all coveted when we were young (the ones that had the working shower!) and were basically the ultimate ~girl cool~ status? Well, this house exists in real freakin’ life, and you’re about to be able to rent the Malibu Barbie Dreamhouse through Airbnb. Are you freaking out, because I’m freaking out.

In order to snag this incredible Malibu rental for yourself, you have to make sure you’re ready to go on October 23 at 11 am PDT. On that day, at that moment—and that moment only—one lucky person will be able to Airbnb the Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse for $60 a night through the Airbnb website. Can you believe?! This is such a special house, such an incredible price and such a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. So set your watches, alarm clocks, Amazon Alexas, microwave timers and get all your devices prepped and ready to score the Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse for yourself from October 27 – October 29. For a peak inside the house, check out some of the photos below. If these pictures don’t seal the deal, you do NOT have taste!!!

If you’re in need of some major relaxation, you can sit by the pool and soak in that Malibu sun. Or, grab some fruity drinks and have a little pool party with your best friends. You truly cannot go wrong either way—this pool set-up is too, too dreamy.

And, after all that sun-soaking, pop into the master bedroom for quick nap. I wouldn’t blame you if you got distracted by this incredible interior design, though. How could anyone get any sleep when there are so many fun things to look at in the bedroom?! It’s like this room was taken right out of my wildest dreams.

After the nap, it’s always a good idea for cocktails. So why not step outside for some incredible fews and few drinks? I’m pretty sure this is heaven on Earth, y’all. If I get this Barbie Airbnb rental, I will probably never leave.

Of course, reality would eventually set in, so you can always head to the home office to get a little work done. Honestly, if this were my office, I’d have no issue staying late every night. Barbie boss bitch, am I right?