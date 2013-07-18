Barbie Doll Collectors, Take Note: The 15 Weirdest Barbies Of All Time

Barbie is back in the news! Normally, whenever the world’s most famous plastic lady does something notable, it involves buying a new car, being draped in diamonds, or having designer Trina Turk create a collection inspired by her (which really happened.) But this time, things are a bit different, and a bit more awesome.

Mattel recently announced that behind the classic iteration of the Barbie doll, the brand’s number two best seller is Goth Barbie.

Part of Mattel’s “Monster High” line of dolls, which feature young ladies who are of a distinctly non-human persuasion, Goth Barbie has vaguely green skin, a large scar on her cheek, and is wearing a polka dot tie with a plaid dress. We love her.

Interestingly, Goth Barbie isn’t the first Barbie to encourage young kids to let their freak flag fly, so to speak. Click through the gallery above to see 15 more Barbies who broke the mold, made us think, and inspired little girls everywhere to follow their weird little dreams.

