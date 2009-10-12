Barbie: Christian Louboutin Designs Shoes, Slims Her Up

Our first inkling that Christian Louboutin played with Barbie’s as a little boy was when he crafted the perfect pink pumps for the Fall 2009 Barbie runway show.

Now he’s taken his inspiration a step further and is designing three brand new Barbies. However, he’s taken issue with the iconic doll’s physique. “He found her ankles were too fat,” a Louboutin spokeswoman told WWD, during his design process and decided to trim the fat off the figures.

We idolize both Christian Louboutin and Karl Lagerfeld, but wonder why they’re both currently concerned with chubby body types. After all, they both design for real women, fat ankles at all.

The Louboutin Barbies are said to be in stores within the next few months, and even though we don’t exactly agree with changing the body type of the 50-year old Barbie figure, we’re super excited the new doll, as it is said to be, “completely wild and will even come with mini Louboutin boxes for the shoes.”