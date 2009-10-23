Barbi Twins Pose for Animal Rescue

No, that’s not a typo. We’re talking about the real-life pin-up models, not the plastic dolls, silly! Although, the Barbi twins do look borderline plastic in real life anyway, so we understand your confusion. If you haven’t heard of them before, here are a few details to clue you in: In a nutshell, Shane and Sia Barbi have been made famous because they are just too sexy for anyone to handle. The identical twins are both pin-up models currently, although they started their careers at age seven in the pages of a Sears catalog.

They’ve attempted to come out with an MTV special and a documentary, but in the end both were deemed too controversial and inappropriate for audiences. Their newest endeavor is in animal activism. Apparently they’ve even retired from their important Hollywood jobs to fight for the cause full time. Below is one of their activist images, and another from their previous careers in modeling. Can you tell which is which?