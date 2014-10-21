Scarlett Johansson, NPH Among Barbara Walter’s Most Fascinating People of 2014

We know what you’re thinking. Didn’t Barbara Walters retire? Wasn’t 2013’s “Most Fascinating People” special supposed to be its last? Well throw all that out the window, because ABC has just announced that they’re bringing back the annual TV program with Babs at the helm once again.

“Barbara Walters Presents: The 10 Most Fascinating People of 2014” special will air on December 14, and will feature Chelsea Handler, Neil Patrick Harris, Scarlett Johansson and Oprah Winfrey. The rest of the list will be announced at a later date.

“I was absolutely delighted when ABC approached me to do another year of ‘10 Most Fascinating People’,” Walters said in a statement. “I know we said last year was our last, but there are just too many fascinating people out there… and you never pass up the opportunity to interview Oprah, Neil, Chelsea, or Scarlett.”

She’s got the right idea there—Handler has been making the rounds promoting her new comedy special and Netflix talk show, Johansson just had her first baby and announced a new TV project, NPH landed a Tony Award for his role in “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” scored a role in the year’s biggest movie “Gone Girl, and was just tapped to host the Oscars, and Oprah is, well, Oprah.

Walters retired from “The View” in May, but has stayed on as Executive Producer.