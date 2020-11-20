Barack Obama Confessed That He’s Actually ‘Scared’ of His Daughter Sasha

Apparently, Barack Obama’s “scared” of Sasha, or, “mini-Michelle,” as he called her. The former president made the funny confession about his 19-year-old daughter during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, November 19.

Barack stopped by for an interview on the late-night show as part of the promotional circuit for his new memoir, A Promised Land, which was released on Tuesday, November 17 (it’s also full of other surprising confessions about his wife and his perspectives as a teen before pursuing politics, among others). But the former POTUS decided to address an admission he makes in the book about his youngest daughter, Sasha. He’s “scared” of her—you know, in the way that many dads around the world can probably relate.

“The reason is because Sasha is a mini Michelle, and I’m afraid of Michelle,” he told Kimmel. He went on to explain that Michelle’s mini-me has “the same look and the same attitude” as her, whereas Malia takes more after him: “We call ourselves ‘The Long Faces,’ because [Malia’s] face is more shaped like mine, and ‘The Round Faces’ are Michelle and Sasha,” he said. “The Round Faces are a fiercer tribe. We’re like the vegetarians, the gatherers, and they’re the hunters. We try to keep the peace with them… I’m generally the brunt of jokes in my house.”

Part of being the household scapegoat means that his daughters also haven’t bothered to read his memoir yet (to their credit, it is a whopping 768 pages). “You are never a prophet in your own land,” Obama joked. “Their attitude is, ‘We’ve got better things to do than to read your boring rants and raves.’ They’ve promised at some point they will.”

He added, “In truth, I think it took them like 10 years before they finally picked up my first book,” referencing his previous book, Dreams of My Father (Obama also wrote a second book, The Audacity of Hope, in 2006.) “I suspect by the time they’re 30 they will have read it.”

A Promised Land by Barack Obama is available on Amazon.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.