Barack Obama Was Asked About Sex With Michelle & He Had the Best Answer

Barack appeared on the talk show on Thursday, November 19, to promote his new memoir, A Promised Land. During the 25-minute interview, host Jimmy Kimmel asked Barack if he and Michelle had sex the night that al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed on May 2, 2011. “So, a personal question: I asked this question of your wife—I interviewed her in Tacoma last year—and she told me that, she said, ‘The next time I see you, I will tell you the answer and I will tell you a story.’ But I haven’t seen her,” Kimmel asked. “So, on the night you did kill bin Laden, did you and Michelle make love?”

After a pause, Barack asked Kimmel if Michelle really promised to tell him the answer to the question. “When I read the book and you were talking about hearing people outside the White House chanting, ‘USA! USA! USA!’ I had an image in my head,” Kimmel said after confirming that Michelle did agree to tell him the answer to the question.

Though Barack didn’t give a direct answer, he hinted that he and Michelle likely didn’t have sex that night because the former First Lady is an early sleeper. “I suspect that she was asleep,” Barack said. “‘Cause the truth of the matter is, most of the time by the time I was done working, she’d be snoozing. So, Michelle goes to bed about 9 o’clock.”

When Kimmel told Barack that he’s making an “excuse,” the former President joked, “It’s not an excuse, it’s a lament.”

Barack and Michelle met in 1989 while working at a Chicago law firm. They married in 1992 and share two daughters: Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19. In A Promised Land, which hit shelves on November 17, Barack opened up about his and Michelle’s marriage issues after Malia was born in 1992. In the book, he explained that his and Michelle’s relationship was good while he was on paternity leave, but once he returned to work and prepped for a congressional run, Michelle felt their marriage became one-sided.

“Michelle bore the brunt of all this, shuttling between mothering and work, unconvinced that she was doing either job well,” Barack wrote. “At the end of each night, after feeding and bath time and story time and cleaning up the apartment and trying to keep track of whether she’d picked up the dry cleaning and making a note to herself to schedule an appointment with the pediatrician, she would often fall into an empty bed, knowing the whole cycle would start all over again in a few short hours while her husband was off doing ‘important things.’”

He continued, “We began arguing more, usually late at night when the two of us were thoroughly drained. ‘This isn’t what I signed up for, Barack,’ Michelle said at one point. ‘I feel like I’m doing it all by myself.'”

In the end, Barack realized what he had all along after he lost the election to be a congress member in Illinois in 2001. “I was almost forty, broke, coming off a humiliating defeat and with my marriage strained,” he wrote. “I felt for perhaps the first time in my life that I had taken a wrong turn.”

A Promised Land by Barack Obama is available on Amazon.