Barack Obama Has a Surprising Choice For Who He Wants to Play Him in a Movie

Former President Barack Obama says Drake can play him in a movie, and, well, now that means one of Drizzy’s dreams is just one step closer to coming true: A decade ago, the 6 God famously confessed that it was his “goal” to play the 44th president in a movie about his life.

Fresh off the release of his memoir, A Promised Land (which sold a record-breaking 1.7 million copies in its first week since publication on Tuesday, November 17), Obama joined Complex News to interview with the publication’s Chris “Speedy” Morman for an edition of 360 With Speedy Morman. During their conversation, Morman asked the former POTUS if Drake had his “stamp of approval” to play him in a biopic. Obama seemed to give the Canadian rapper his blessing.

He said, “I will say this—Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants. That’s a talented, talented brother,” before adding, “If the time comes and he’s ready, you know…,” with a knowing smile. But it isn’t just Obama’s opinion. Apparently, his family would be more than on board.

“He has, more importantly, my household’s stamp of approval” the former president explained, referencing his daughters Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19. “I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it.”

Obama’s blessing comes a decade after the Degrassi alum revealed that he wanted someone to make a movie about the 44th president so that he could play his role in the film. ”I hope somebody makes a movie about President Obama’s life soon because I could play him. That’s the goal,” he told Paper magazine in 2010.

The rapper continued, “I watch all the addresses. Any time I see him on TV, I don’t change the channel. I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections of his voice. If you ask anyone who knows me, I’m pretty good at impressions.” Let’s hope that, 10 years later, that impression is still spot-on.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.