Michelle Obama Shared the Most Beautiful Never-Before-Seen Photo From Her Wedding to Barack

A walk down memory lane. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s wedding photos are the highlight of our 2020. the former First Lady of the United States took to her Instagram on Monday, September 7, to share a never-before-seen picture from her and her husband’s nuptials in 1992.

The picture shows Michelle and Barack at their wedding as the newlyweds pose with cake on their noses. In the photo, Michelle could be seen wearing an off-the-shoulder wedding dress and a veil, as her husband dressed in a tuxedo and a white bow tie. In her caption, Michelle referenced a recent episode of her podcast, The Michelle Obama Podcast, where she and her guest, Conan O’Brien, talked about their marriages.

“Last week on The #MichelleObamaPodcast, Conan and I reflected on our marriages. This relationship can be one of the most foundational pieces of our identities—bringing us so much joy, meaning, and support every single day,” Michelle wrote in her caption. “But one thing is for sure: It also takes a lot of work; a lot of honesty with ourselves and our partners. That’s one thing I’ve learned. I’d love to hear some of the things you’ve learned about marriage and about yourself. Let me know in the comments. ❤”

On her podcast, Michelle—who shares daughters Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19, with Barack—opened up about how marriage is a “struggle for everyone,” even the former First Couple.

“People aren’t perfect. Marriage is hard. It’s a struggle for everyone. But, the question you have to ask is do you want to spend this life with somebody? Do you want to build something with someone?” she said at the time. “And there’s no magic way to make that happen.”

The former First Lady also talked about how she knew that Barack was The One for her. “If you’re looking at a team, the people you want to win with, then number one you want everybody on your team to be strong. You don’t want any weak links. You don’t want somebody that you can dominate. You don’t want somebody who’s kind of a loser, right?” she said. “And also, if you’re on a team, you’ve got to be able to do everything, especially in basketball, it’s like, you would never pick somebody that says, ‘I only dribble. I don’t shoot, I don’t defend, I just dribble.'”

She continued, “If we looked at marriage as a real team, you want your teammate to be a winner. You want LeBron [James], you know?”

Though Barack and Michelle have had a 20-year-plus marriage, the former First Lady confessed that it hasn’t always been easy to be in a relationship with the 44th President of the United States. “There were times that I wanted to push Barack out of the window. And I say that because it’s like, you’ve got to know the feelings will be intense. But that doesn’t mean you quit,” she said. “And these periods can last a long time. They can last years.”

She continued, “Young couples, they face these challenges and they’re ready to give up because they think they’re broken. And I just want to say, look, if that breaks a marriage, then Barack and I have been broken off and on, throughout our marriage, but we have a very strong marriage. And if I had given up on it, if I had walked away from it, in those tough times, then I would’ve missed all the beauty that was there as well,” the mother of two remarked.”