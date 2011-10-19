Bar Refaeli Will Appear On E!’s Modeling Show ‘Scouted’

Last week, we confirmed that Alexa Chung‘s Project Runway-esque 24 Hour Catwalk would be gracing our television soon, and now we find out that fashion fanatics everywhere have some more boob tube goodness heading our way.

E!’s new eight episode, one hour docu-series Scouted follows the lives and careers of young men and women, beginning with their “moment of discovery” and through their journeys to fame and fortune.

A contract with Scott Lipps‘ iconic New York modeling agency One Management is the goal here — and it’s not a shabby one at that. Models like Claudia Schiffer, Iman and Devon Aoki are merely a few of the big names signed to the agency.

And don’t worry — there will be plenty of cameos. Leonardo DiCaprio‘s stunning ex-girlfriend Bar Refaeli has been shooting scenes, where she will allegedly advise and help the aspiring models. If anyone’s good for the job, it’s definitely her.