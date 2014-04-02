New Bar Refaeli Commercial was Banned for Being too Racy (She Has Sex With a Muppet)

Supermodel Bar Refaeli’s latest commercial for Israeli fashion brand Hoodies has been banned from primetime TV by the Israeli government. Why? Because the 54-second clip was considered way too inappropriate for the public due to “too many sexual insinuations.” The much buzzed-about ad debuted Sunday in the holy land, but has been limited to airing past 10 p.m.

The commercial features the Sports Illustrated model in bed with a purple Muppet. She stars in several of his sexual fantasies, which include washing a car in a suggestive manner, feeding him grapes in a hot tub, and playing a game of strip poker.

Watch it for yourself and see if the commercial is too much for you.