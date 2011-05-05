Bar Refaeli Is Now Single & Looking Hot Is The Best Revenge

Turns out the Met Gala isn’t much different than a high school prom in some waysa girl goes stag, drama ignites and the rumors start flying. That’s exactly what happened with Israeli model Bar Refaeli and her hunky boyfriend Leo DiCaprio when Bar walked the Met Gala red carpet alone and didn’t accompany her beau (ex-beau?) to an afterparty at the Standard Hotel’s Boom Boom Room.

Speculation that these two split up makes us kind of sad (they’ve been together since 2005), but we somehow think that Bar is going to come out on top. The supermodel was recently named the sixth hottest woman in the world by Maxim magazine’s Hot 100 List, and just look at this insanely sexy spread featuring Bar from GQ Italy’s May 2011 issue. You know what they say about a breakup: looking good is the best revenge, especially when your boyfriend is rumored to be moving in on Blake Lively. Don’t even get us started on that one…

Watch a video of her GQ shoot below.