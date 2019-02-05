StyleCaster
38 Items No Bar Cart Is Complete Without

38 Items No Bar Cart Is Complete Without

Lindsey Lanquist
by
38 Items No Bar Cart Is Complete Without
Photo: Allison Kahler.

It’s one thing to buy a bar cart. It’s another to decorate that bar cart. Because no amount of “bar cart ideas” Pinterest perusal can prepare you for the task at hand: You have the furniture equivalent of a clean slate sitting in front of you, full of potential, just waiting to be adorned with all kinds of trinkets that are equal parts practical and adorable. You did the research to determine what kind of cart you wanted—now you have to figure out what the hell to put on it.

I bought a bar cart the moment I moved into my current apartment. Because bar carts are very adult, you know. And no veritably mature home is complete without one, you know. But after I bought the thing, it sat in the corner of my apartment accumulating dust. I just couldn’t figure out what to do next.

I’m not the kind of person who owns a shit-ton of alcohol at any given moment; once a bottle of wine enters my apartment, it’s typically consumed within the week—so I couldn’t rely on the tried-and-true method of loading my bar cart with liquor and libations. I owned a few nice-looking wine glasses, but they’d already found a home on the open shelving in my kitchen. There was no obvious next step—until I realized some shopping was in order, that is. 

Once you accept that having an adorable bar cart in your home isn’t simply a matter of buying one and crossing your fingers that the immense “bar cart ideas” Pinterest research you did will magically translate into a perfectly decorated piece of furniture, things become a lot easier. Because the internet is chock full of cute glassware, barware and other relevant accessories that will make your bar cart a lot cuter—and they’ll probably elevate your hostess game, too.

So give the Pinterest-ing a rest (or give our truncated guide to decorating a bar cart a quick skim), and get to shopping. No amount of procrastination will convince that bar cart to decorate itself. (Trust me on this one.)

Willow Flute, $11.20 at Anthropologie

Colorful champagne flutes are always a good place to start.

The Mixology of Astrology, $15.99 at Urban Outfitters

Because every beginner bartender needs some kind of guide to cocktail creation. And really, why not let the stars guide you on this one?

DOIY Design Hestia Corkscrew, $20 at Urban Outfitters

Undoubtedly the most elegant corkscrew you’ve ever laid eyes on.

Antique Silver Sentiment Wine Bottle Cooler, $89 at Pottery Barn

Netfilx and chill? More like Netflix and chilled. (Silly puns aside, your guests will surely be impressed by the fact that you own a mother-fucking wine bottle cooler.)

Time Passes Mini Ashtray, $6 at Urban Outfitters

Ashtrays can be great for storing crystals—and decorating bar carts.

Boxed Cocktail Glasses (Set of 4), $24.95 at Crate & Barrel

Because if you don’t already own an array of cocktail glasses, now might be the moment to stock up.

Mystical Hand Etched Flask, $16 at Urban Outfitters

Consider your bar cart an excuse to get that cute flask you’ve been eyeing.

Celestial Coaster Set, $40 at Anthropologie

You know what’s about as adult as owning a bar cart? Owning coasters. Protect your furniture and make your home more Instagram-friendly at the same time by snagging some cute ones.

Stainless Steel Bar Tools (Set of 5), $49 at West Elm

Everything you could possibly need in one, single kit—because how else are you supposed to know you need a tall, spindly spoon?

Triton Tumblers (Set of 4), $25.60 at Anthropologie

Iridescent glassware is always a good decision.

Mid-Century Cocktail Stirrers (Set of 4), $24 at West Elm

Not only will these adorable cocktail stirrers elevate your bartending game, but they’ll also keep your guests from mixing up their drinks.

Gold Pineapple Cocktail Shaker, $79.95 at Williams Sonoma

Every bar cart deserves a cocktail shaker. And this cocktail shaker is really, really cute.

Quarry Geode Bottle Stopper, $11.95 at CB2

Wine bottle stoppers are always a good idea—and if they make your bar cart cuter, so be it.

Bad + Boozy Stemless Wine Glasses (Set of 2), $16 at Urban Outfitters

There’s nothing wrong with a little decorative personality.

Himalayan Salt Ice Cubes (Set of 10), $14.99 at Williams Sonoma

Himalayan salt is the new black. And these would look great on your bar cart.

Fallon Mug, $24 at Anthropologie

If you’re a Moscow mule fan, these cooper mugs are a must.

Two-Fold Brass and Marble Coasters (Set of 4), $69.95 at CB2

Most coaster options—because as we established before, coasters are equal parts cute and fun.

Fresh Kitchen Marble Wine Cooler, $24.95 at Crate & Barrel

A wine cooler that will never leave your space feeling cluttered.

Deco Bar Tools Set, $79 at West Elm

An excellent way to store your bar tools. (And honestly, some of them don’t stand up very easily, so this is super clutch.)

Sugar & Cloth Rectangle Paper Napkins (32 Count), $9.99 at Amazon

Your glasses are cute. Why not make your napkins cute, too?

Pineapple Tumbler, $19.99 at Bando

In case you’re more into tumblers than you are into flasks. (Your cart—your call.)

Spun Light Pink Double Old-Fashioned Glass, $8.95 at CB2

It’s pretty damn hard to go wrong with millennial pink glassware.

Copper Bar Tools Set, $79.95 at Williams Sonoma

A rose-gold cocktail set for the person who prefers pink (or pink-ish) everything.

Not a Dream Ashtray, $10 at Urban Outfitters

Starting to see how a cute ashtray could fit into your bar cart aesthetic?

W&P Porter Straws (Set of 4), $18 at Anthropologie

Sleek straws—and a pipe cleaner to keep ’em fresh. Nice.

Celine DOF Glasses (Set of 4), $44.80 at Anthropologie

Glasses that practically demand to be celebrated with.

Red Rose Flask, $14 at Urban Outfitters

Another flask. Because come on, flasks are fun.

Marble Steel Bar Tools, $14.99-$19 at West Elm

Everyone needs a corkscrew, and everyone needs a bottle opener. Why not make ’em cute—and coordinated?

Metal Stemless Wine Glasses, $16 at West Elm

In case glass isn’t really your thing.

Sugar & Cloth Paper Straws (125 Count), $9.99 at Amazon

Perfect for parties.

Essential Corkscrew Bottle Opener, $14 at Urban Outfitters

In case you like your corkscrews as tongue-in-cheek as you are.

Glimmer Ring Coaster, $6 at Anthropologie

These coasters are sleek and generally budget-friendly—a total bar cart win/win.

Block Party on Ice Bucket, $34 at Bando

Where else are you going to store your ice?

Gold Star Disco Tumbler, $10 at Bando

A sippy cup you’ll never feel weird bringing to parties.

Love Potion Glass Decanter, $19.99 at Modcloth

This “love potion” decanter is whimsical enough for Alice in Wonderland. And really, how cool would it be to own a decanter?

Karma Living Artful Entertaining Cocktail Shaker, $25 at Modcloth

A cocktail shaker that’s so cute you’ll be looking for excuses to host—just so you can whip it out.

Shell I’ll Be Glass Market Set, $12 at Modcloth

If you’re a wine drinker, it pays to have wine glass markers. And these colorful mini shells are incredibly cute.

All According to Canned Cocktail Shaker, $29.99 at Modcloth

A cocktail shaker that will surely fit into your Pinterest-inspired aesthetic.

 

