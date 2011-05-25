Baptiste Giabiconi Is Ridiculous, Ridiculously Good Looking

Baptiste Giabiconithe male model who has risen to fame as the result of being Karl Lagerfeld‘s boy-toystars in what might be the most ridiculous editorial ever shot for the latest issue of DORIAN magazine. If you’ve never heard of the glossy, it’s “Scandinavia’s premier fashion and lifestyle magazine for gay guys and everyone else into luxury, fashion, beauty, celebrities, culture, travel and sex,” and the publication touts Baptiste as “the most successful model in the world.”

That description might be pushing it, but Baptiste sure acts like he’s hot stuff during the shootshowing off his impressive abs, wearing sequined tops and covering his privates with a furry shawl, all while his hit (?) single “Showtime” blares in the background. Check out all of the photos above and watch some behind-the-scenes footage of the shoot belowit’s all pretty hysterical. But also hot.