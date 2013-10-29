Throughout the month of October UK-based graffiti artist Banksy has been enjoying a month-long residency in New York City (a self-motivated one, of course). The world renowned artist and recluse has sold work in a stand in Central Park for $60 a piece (worth tens of thousands of dollars on the open market), graffitied a truck that then proceeded to drive around the city, and even taken a swipe at the new World Trade Center in one of his pieces.

While some of the graffiti art has already been painted over, or wasn’t permanent to begin with, some pieces are still able to be viewed. Who knows how long that will last, so if you happen to be in New York City visit these spots while you can. And special thanks to the folks over at Animal who have been keeping track of Banksy’s every move.

Where You Can Still See Banksy’s Street Art In NYC:

1. New York Accent

25th Street between 10th and 11th Avenues; Manhattan

2. Peeing Dog

24th Street and 6th Avenue; Manhattan

3. Playground Mob: The Musical

7 Delancey Street; Manhattan

4. Dirt Underwear: The Musical

204 Bushwick Avenue; Brooklyn

5. Red Balloon

King Street and Van Brunt Street; Brooklyn

6. Car Mural

159 Ludlow Street; Manhattan

7. Beaver

274 Bradford Street; Brooklyn

8. Concret Confessional

7th Street and Cooper Square; Manhattan

9. Eternity

38th Avenue and 69th Street; Queens

10. Twin Towers

Jay Street & Staple Street; Manhattan

11. Boy With Hammer

West 79th Street and Broadway; Manhattan

12. Ghetto 4 Life

465 East 153rd Street; The Bronx

13. Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club

641 West 51st Street; Manhattan

14. Robot

2812 Stillwell Avenue; Brooklyn

