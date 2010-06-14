Banish Bikini Bloat With These 5 Easy Diet Tips!

Photo: iStock.com

Summer has officially kicked off, your bikini collection is ready to go and theres no looking back. For a fail-proof path to looking your best on the beach, look no further than your plate. Here are five easy lifestyle tips to kiss a bloated stomach and digestive distress goodbye for good.

1) Love Your Water Bottle And Start Chugging

Water busts bloating fast by aiding digestion and managing hunger and hydration levels. And a major bonus, plenty of H2O gives your skin a refreshed shine and helps prevent signs of too much tanning and aging (read: wrinkles). Suck down 1 to 3 liters of water per day depending on activity levels and pop-in lemon, lime or cucumber slices for some extra flavor.

2) Eat Foods That Bust Bloating

They are indeed out there, so get your hands on them fast! Cucumbers, asparagus, artichokes, watermelon, citrus fruit and cantaloupe, among others, act as natural diuretics. If you tend to retain water easily, these are perfect picks. Also, reach for healthy fats like salmon, avocado and olive oil that help reduce inflammation and keep stomachs flat.



Cantaloupe and watermelon are natural diuretics. Photo: iStock.com

3) Steer Clear of Bloating Red Flags Artificial Sweeteners, Caffeine and Carbonation

If you want a svelte stomach in seconds (well, give it a day or two at least), seriously consider kicking your diet soda, sugar-free gum and Splenda habit. All of these items, as well as “sugar-free” and “no-sugar added” products can cause digestive distress and bloating. And if youve got a particularly sensitive stomach, keep caffeine and carbonated drinks to a minimum as they can impact bloating as well.

4) Drink Smarter And Budget Booze

Because we know you have zero intention of giving up your favorite summer cocktails, heres how to play the game smarter: Skip sugary-sweet mixers and calorie-bomb frozen margaritas which can wreck havoc on any svelte stomach. Have 1 or 2 of your cocktails of choice like margaritas on the rocks, mojitos and sangria, then switch to something lighter like champagne, wine, light beer or the standby vodka-soda. Spread out your drinks (and your calories) by reaching for seltzer with lime in between cocktails. Or add some club soda to white or rose wine for a refreshing light spritzer.

Budgeting your booze calorie counts for summers top cocktails:

White or rose wine (5 oz) 110 calories

Mojito (3.5 oz) 150 calories

Corona Light with lime (12 oz) 105 calories

Margarita on the rocks (3 oz) 223 calories

Sangria (see recipe, 1 glass) 120 calories



Watch your poolside boozing. Photo: iStock.com

5) Clean It Up And Get Rid Of Junk

Were talking about everything you love to hate. Fried, greasy, super-creamy foods and processed and packaged items that are loaded down with sodium, excess sugar, empty calories and refined carbs. These foods suck energy levels and contribute to bloating. Keep the French fries, salty cold cuts, chips, candy, greasy Chinese food and starchy bagels on the low-end. Instead, reach for real, whole ingredients and lots of fresh fruits and vegetables beach and bikini-friendly all the way.

Want more diet tips? Check out Marissa’s new book The Cheater’s Diet!

Follow us and Marissa on Twitter: @StyleCaster @NourishNYC

Marissa Lippert is a registered dietitian in Manhattan and knows great food when she tastes it. Voted by Citysearch as one of New Yorks Best Nutritionists for the past three years, Marissa is the founder of Nourish, a nutrition counseling and media communications firm, where she helps individuals live, eat and cook more healthfully without giving up delicious food.

Related: Slim Down! 5 Reasons Your Diet Isn’t Working