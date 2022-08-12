Warehouse Sale Alert: Shop Farm Rio, Baggu & Vans For Up to 90% Off At This Unexpected Retailer

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Fall may be on our heels, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop adding fresh and vibrant pieces to your closet or home just yet—especially if you can save big while doing so. Just in the nick of time, one unexpected retailer discounted clothing, accessories, home decor and planners for up to 90 percent off. Whether you’re looking to organize your space, swap out your worn out sneakers for a fresh pair, or pick up a stylish bag for return-to-office, ban.do has it all for less during its August Warehouse Sale.

Ban.do not only carries items from under its own brand name (this getaway travel bag is so cute), but the retailer also offers up plenty of eye-catching products from popular brands such as Vans, Baggu, Farm Rio, and Wrangler—we’re obsessed with this high-rise floral pair of jeans that are down to $100, and this brightly colored maxi dress that’s nearly $100 off.

Not sure where to begin your shopping? Start by sifting through either the sale’s under-$10 section or Lucky Dollar Shop for under-the-radar finds, or be adventurous and spend just $25 on the brand’s “goody bags,” A.K.A. a mystery assortment of six items worth a whopping $80.

While we’d gladly take one of everything, we went ahead and rounded up our favorite picks from this limited-time sale. Now go before stock runs out!

Farm Rio Mixed Textures Crochet Cardigan

If you’re looking to add more color into your wardrobe, this button-up rainbow sweater is the answer.

Ban.do Easy Dress in Daisy

For just $15, you really can’t go wrong with this super cute red dress with tiny daisies.

Ban.do Get It Together File Folder in Secret Garden

Put all those excess papers in their place by grabbing this file folder for $15.

Ban.do Go-to Backpack in Lilac

Lug around all your necessities in style with this lilac colored backpack. It can even fit a 15-inch laptop.

Baggu Packable Sun Hat

Keep those harmful UV rays at bay by carrying this packable sun hat with you wherever you go—it comes with a pouch that it easily folds up into!

Baggu Pillowcase Set

These organic cotton pillowcases are too fun not to add to your cart.