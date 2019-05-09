Ban.do Just Gave You the Perfect Excuse to Buy a Planner in the Middle of the Year

Scroll To See More Images

I am a self-identified planner addict. I’m not even good at actually planning things (other than the luxury cruises I pretend to book all the time, hoping one day I can do it for real), but I love having a space to be creative, write out goals and deadlines and use all the fancy-ass pens I’ve collected throughout the years. Cute planners have been essential to my well-being (and aesthetic) since high school, and even now, in adulthood, I’m absolutely obsessed with the new 2019 ban.do planners. I’ve been using ban.do planners for the past several years, and they seriously get even better each time. The new academic planners for 2019-2020 are so beyond cute, you’re going to want to stop what you’re doing and spend hours trying to decide which one to buy.

The planners come in three different sizes: classic, medium and large. So, whether you need a new planner for the upcoming school year, or just want a super cute place to keep all your deadlines and coffee dates, there is an option for you. When I was in school, I loved having a larger planner so that I could fit all my homework assignments and other important information all in one place. As an adult, I like to use the smaller classic size planner because it’s super easy to carry around in my purse or to a coffee shop.

The important thing to note, though, is that you can’t go wrong with whichever planner you choose. I mean, just look at them. They’re unbelievably cute, and will totally motivate you to get more organized. All these planners run from August 2019 through December 2020, so you’ll get 17 months of use from these babies. I listed some of my favorite of the planner options below—all of which are available now on the ban.do site—so you can get started on your mid-year organization skills. Good luck trying to choose between all of them!

1. Medium 17-Month Academic Planner in Coming Up Roses, $28 at ban.do

Flowers, flowers everywhere.

2. Medium 17-Month Academic Planner in Be Nice Work Hard Have Fun, $28 at ban.do

A motto we all need to see every damn day.

3. Classic 17-Month Academic Planner in Mood Board, $20 at ban.do

This is the planner I have, and I am beyond obsessed with how cute it is.

4. Medium 17-Month Academic Planner in Lilac Glitter, $28 at ban.do

This planner is covered in glitter that won’t shed all over you.

5. Classic 17-Month Academic Planner in Block Party, $20 at ban.do

It’s a party over here (whoop, whoop).

6. Large 17-Month Academic Planner in Where You Need to Be, $32 at ban.do

The place where this planner needs to be is in my arms.

7. Medium 17-Month Academic Planner in I Am Very Busy Gold Glitter, $28 at ban.do

For the person who is, like the planner says, very busy.

8. Classic 17-Month Academic Planner in Where You Need to Be, $20 at ban.do

Honestly, how is anyone supposed to choose between all these planners?

9. Medium 17-Month Academic Planner in Block Party, $28 at ban.do

It’s a party over there (whoop, whoop).

10. Classic 17-Month Academic Planner in Coming Up Rose, $20 at ban.do

A rose garden you can carry around with you everywhere.

