Ban.do Just Launched a Super Cute Loungewear Line, and We Want All of It

Nap culture is totally a real thing, y’all, and I am an avid participant. Staying in bed on a Friday night (and Saturday morning), traipsing around the apartment eating pancakes and, of course, taking an abundance of cat naps in the afternoon sun are some of my favorite activities. And now, thanks to ban.do’s new loungewear collection, I can boast my nap culture habits to the world while looking pretty damn cute.

In case you’re unfamiliar with ban.do (which, if you are, I have to wonder if you live under a rock), they’re basically the exact aesthetic we all want to have. They offer the cutest planners ever, eclectic and beautiful jewelry, fun pool floats and pretty much everything you’d ever need to have the most Instagram-able life, like, ever. The company just released something new, though—their own line of adorable loungewear. The collection has everything from wildly cute pajamas to cozy sweatshirts. All the items come in sizes XS-XXL and feature sayings like “Am I dreaming?” and “Napleisure.” It’s enough to make me want to crawl back in bed right now.

Seriously, the entire line is beyond cute and the perfect excuse to stay in all weekend, drink hot chocolate and binge Sex Education on Netflix. Plus, you can totally take some mirror selfies, because you’ll look adorable, too. It’s a win/win situation. And, because I’m so excited about how this loungewear collection lines up with my personal nap culture values, I’ve rounded up my favorites pieces from the line, so you can see why I’m so obsessed. BRB, ordering everything (right after my afternoon nap).

Am I Dreaming Midi Sleeve Tee, $38 at ban.do

Am I dreaming, or does this cute of a tee actually exist?

Leisure Queen Sweatshirt, $64 at ban.do

I feel like this was made for me.

Retro Daisy Sleep Dress, $58 at ban.do

Not your average nightgown.

I Believe in Naps Boyfriend Tee, $38 at ban.do

My kind of statement tee.

Getaway Eye Mask, $18 at ban.do

Blocking out the haters one eye mask at a time.

Sleep Pant, $50 & Sleep Top, $48 at ban.do

Imagine how cute you’d look first thing in the morning.

Napleisure Retro Tee, $42 at ban.do

This t-shirt is my ideal aesthetic.

Feelings Sweatshirt, $68 at ban.do

I just have a lot of feelings, OK? (She doesn’t even go here!)

Not Without My Coffee Tee, $38 at ban.do

It’s important to let people know your limitations.

Napleisure Throw, $108 at ban.do

Cuddle up with your mantra.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.