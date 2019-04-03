These Cute New Ban.do Graphic Tees Will Have You Counting Down the Days Until Summer

Scroll To See More Images

As if I ever needed anything to make me want summer more than I already do, ban.do’s new summer-inspired graphic tees have me counting down the days (no, minutes) until summertime. I never really realized that a cute graphic tee could elicit such strong feelings about summer, but these ban.do tees seriously do. They’re basically a sartorial picture of what summer feels like, and I couldn’t be more obsessed.

Ban.do always debuts the cutest clothes, accessories and lifestyle products, and this new graphic tee collection is no different. In fact, this might be one of their cutest collections to date. I mean, a t-shirt featuring smiling strawberries? Pink and green—the ultimate color combo—graphics? Major beach vacation vibes? This graphic tee collection has it all and then some. Good luck trying to concentrate on anything other than sipping Mai Tais by the pool when looking at (or wearing) these cute tees.

If you’ve been looking for the ultimate addition to your casual spring and summer wardrobe, these cute graphic tees should be your first choice. You can pair them with anything—jeans, shorts, a pinafore skirt, a cute bikini—and you’ll look instantly cool. If any tees are made for summer, it’s these ban.do graphic t-shirts. They’re whimsical and fun, and, needless to say, I want all of them. I rounded up my favorites from ban.do’s newest collection so you can be as obsessed as I am with these graphic tees. You might want to make a little room in your closet, because I have a feeling a few of these (or all of them) will make their way into your spring and summer wardrobe.

1. Cute Fruit Retro Tee, $48 at ban.do

BRB, drawing faces on all my fruit from now on.

2. I Believe In Vacation Tee, $38 at ban.do

Vacation might be the only thing I believe in at this point.

3. Day Drinkers Muscle Tank, $34 at ban.do

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, right?

4. Top Banana Tee, $38 at ban.do

This t-shirt is the best of the bunch.

5. Paradise Tee, $40 at ban.do

Now, imagine wearing this graphic tee in paradise. (Or you could wear it to the grocery store and just pretend you’re on a beach vacation.)

6. You’re in the Right Place Baseball Tee, $42 at ban.do

If we’re sitting by the ocean, you best believe it’s the right place.

7. Win Win Ringer Tee, $40 at ban.do

This graphic tee is a win/win situation.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.