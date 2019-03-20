Ban.do’s New Flexible Fit Apparel Collection Is Cute, Comfy and Most Importantly, Size-Inclusive

Scroll To See More Images

After recently launching their super cute loungewear collection, Leisure Club, ban.do is at it again with another (also super cute!) new line. This time, instead of pajamas, sweatshirts and tees, ban.do released flexible fit apparel—a collection of comfy jumpsuits and skirts made to look great on everyone. The collection comes after ban.do was continuously asked by customers for their own line of dresses and jumpsuits. The brand listened, and after two years in development, the new collection is finally here. I am *very* excited about this one.

Not only is the line both adorable and comfy, but it’s all size-inclusive. Ruthann Clawson, merchandise director at ban.do explains the sizing to StyleCaster: “All three silhouettes in both color ways are designed to compliment our existing apparel categories as well as the clothes already in her wardrobe! Using crossover bucket sizing (XS/S, S/M), we’ve given the customer the ability to go for a more fitted true-to-size version of her size or a version with a little bit of room based on her preference.” Basically, the sizing runs from US sizes 0-24—it’s just labeled as XS/S through XXL/XXXL. This gives you the ability pick a size that’s more fitted or, if you’re like me, choose a size that’s looser.

The collection features three different pieces: a jumpsuit, a wrap skirt and a pinafore skirt. Both the jumpsuit and the pinafore skirt come in pink and black, and all the pieces have pockets. Yeah, you read that correctly. Everything. Has. Pockets. You’re not dreaming; this is very real! Take a moment if you need it. Each piece is absolutely adorable and can pretty much be worn with anything—your favorite graphic tee, a button-up top for the office or your favorite funky blouse. The number of ways to wear these pieces is endless. You’ll be rocking them all every day of the week.

1. Pinafore Skirt—Cameo Pink, $78 at ban.do

Ready for twirling.

2. Wrap Skirt—Black, $68 at ban.do

The perfect skirt for any occasion.

I want this jumpsuit so I can wear it every single day.

4. Pinafore Skirt—Black, $78 at ban.do

Pair this skirt with a cute blouse or a graphic tee, and you’re ready to go.

You can never go wrong with black jumpsuit—especially one that has pockets.

