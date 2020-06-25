The BANDIER x Solid & Striped Swim Collection Is The Perfect Combo Of Sporty And Sexy

Scroll To See More Images

If Sporty Spice and Posh Spice were to create a line of swimwear, it would likely look exactly like the seriously adorable BANDIER x Solid & Striped collection. More often than not, we’re given two choices when it comes to swimsuits: a suit that’s trendy and fashionable or something that looks like a swim team uniform. There’s typically not much in between—until now. BANDIER has teamed up with beloved swimsuit brand Solid & Striped to bless us with a swim collection that’s the perfect combination of both sexy and sporty. It’s a little bit preppy, a little bit athletic and completely swoon-worthy.

The collaboration features four different swimsuits—six separate pieces total—in bright and fun colors perfect for summer. There are two one-pieces that boast bright green and blue hues, along with two chic bikinis in eye-catching blues and oranges. If you were planning on slinking into the background this season, you might want to rethink a few things—because these colorful beauties were made to stand out. Prepare for some serious compliments once you throw on one of these BANDIER x Solid & Striped swimsuits this summer, babes.

To give you a peek into what this epic collab entails, we rounded up all four trendy swimsuits to shop below. They’re each available here and on the BANDIER website, but get shopping ASAP! These styles are too cute to stay on the virtual shelves for long. The collection runs in sizes small through large (Let’s get some extended sizes in here soon, too, because I need all of these!) and everything is under $200. Go ahead and treat yourself to a piece from this collection—though we’re sure you’ll be tempted to snag all of them.

1. The Blair Swimsuit

I’m a sucker for a bright blue and green combo, and this sporty one-piece is definitely doing it for me. I can’t wait to wear this baby by the pool all season long.

2. The Selena Top & Bottom

The racerback style of this dark orange bikini top is perfect for those who—like me—need some extra support up top. Add the matching mid-rise bottoms, and this is an ideal summer look.

3. The Carson Swimsuit

It’s hard to resist a color block swimsuit—especially when it pairs white and bright green. I’m all about the brights for summer, and this chic one-piece is just about perfect.

4. The Scottie Top & Bottom

If you’re a fan of a more classic-cut bikini style, then allow me to introduce you to this blue beauty. The colorful details on both the top and bottom pieces of this bright bikini make it too cute to pass up.

