25 Simple Ways to Style a Bandana or Necktie

Before it becomes full-on blanket scarf weather, bandanas and neckties are an ideal way to dip a toe in the scarf styling game. Aside from somewhat shielding your neck from cool fall breezes, these neck-cessories can add interest to an otherwise basic outfit.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade the basic blazer and skirt getup you normally wear to work or add some fun to the outfit you’re wearing on a night out, a simple little tie around the neck makes a surprisingly big statement.

