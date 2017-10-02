StyleCaster
Share

25 Simple Ways to Style a Bandana or Necktie

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Simple Ways to Style a Bandana or Necktie

Kristen Bousquet
by
Neck bandana
25 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Before it becomes full-on blanket scarf weather, bandanas and neckties are an ideal way to dip a toe in the scarf styling game. Aside from somewhat shielding your neck from cool fall breezes, these neck-cessories can add interest to an otherwise basic outfit.

MORE: 25 Fall Handbags That Are Under $100

Whether you’re looking to upgrade the basic blazer and skirt getup you normally wear to work or add some fun to the outfit you’re wearing on a night out, a simple little tie around the neck makes a surprisingly big statement.

MORE: 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend

For inspiration on exactly how to make the look work, click through the slideshow ahead.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25
STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Preppy Checked Blazer and Necktie
Checked Blazer and Necktie

The Fashion Cuisine

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Red Scarf and Matching Joggers
Red Scarf and Matching Joggers

Off White Swan

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Silk Scarf and Teddy Coat
Silk Scarf and Teddy Coat

Ohh Couture

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Patterned Scarf and Summer Dress
Patterned Scarf and Summer Dress

Sophisticaition

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Bandana and Classic Oxford
Bandana and a Classic Oxford

Styll Love

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Yellow Scarf and a Red and White Shirt
Yellow Scarf and a Red and White Shirt

My Blonde Gal

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Black Bandana and a White Top
Black Bandana and a White Top

Aesthetic Mind

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Red Bandana and a Striped Tee
Red Bandana and a Striped Tee

Kenzy Who

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Silk Scarf and a White Tee
Silk Scarf and a White Tee

Hey Silver Girl

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Red Bandana and a Distressed Denim Jacket
Red Bandana and a Distressed Denim Jacket

Styllove

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Red Bandana and a Blue Oxford
Red Bandana and a Blue Oxford

Miss Confidential

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Black Bandana and Denim Vest
Black Bandana and Denim Vest

Meagan's Moda

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Blue Bandana and a Black Fringe Skirt
Blue Bandana and a Black Fringe Skirt

Luxe and Linen

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Black Necktie and Crop Top
Black Necktie and Crop Top

To Style With Love

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Red Bandana and Peasant Blouse
Red Bandana and Peasant Blouse

It's Julien

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Black Bandana and a Trench Coat
Black Bandana and a Trench Coat

Stockholm Streetstyle

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Red Bandana and a Black Silk Dress
Red Bandana and a Black Silk Dress

Sincerely Jules

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Black Bandana and Red Sweater
Black Bandana and Red Sweater

Trendy Taste

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Red Bandana and Cutoffs
Red Bandana and Cutoffs

Little Black Boots

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Blue Bandana and Denim Skirt
Blue Bandana and Denim Mini Skirt

Happily Grey

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | A Black Bandana and Black Sweater
Black Bandana and Matching Sweater

The Chriselle Factor

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Silk Scarf and a Peacoat
Silk Scarf and a Peacoat

The Fashion Cuisine

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Checked Silk Scarf and a Black Blazer
Checked Scarf and a Black Blazer

The Little Magpie

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Necktie and an Off the Shoulder Top
Necktie and an Off the Shoulder Top

Six Feet in Heels

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Blue Bandana and Green Summer Parka
Blue Bandana and Green Parka

Stella Wants to Die

Next slideshow starts in 10s

25 Perfect Fall Appetizers to Make for Any Fall Party

25 Perfect Fall Appetizers to Make for Any Fall Party
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Preppy Checked Blazer and Necktie
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Red Scarf and Matching Joggers
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Silk Scarf and Teddy Coat
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Patterned Scarf and Summer Dress
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Bandana and Classic Oxford
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Yellow Scarf and a Red and White Shirt
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Black Bandana and a White Top
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Red Bandana and a Striped Tee
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Silk Scarf and a White Tee
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Red Bandana and a Distressed Denim Jacket
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Red Bandana and a Blue Oxford
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Black Bandana and Denim Vest
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Blue Bandana and a Black Fringe Skirt
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Black Necktie and Crop Top
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Red Bandana and Peasant Blouse
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Black Bandana and a Trench Coat
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Red Bandana and a Black Silk Dress
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Black Bandana and Red Sweater
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Red Bandana and Cutoffs
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Blue Bandana and Denim Skirt
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | A Black Bandana and Black Sweater
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Silk Scarf and a Peacoat
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Checked Silk Scarf and a Black Blazer
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Necktie and an Off the Shoulder Top
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties | Blue Bandana and Green Summer Parka
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share