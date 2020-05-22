The Easiest Way To Make A Face Mask With A Bandana

Scroll To See More Images

Did anyone else order a ton of cloth face masks only to realize they won’t arrive before your next necessary grocery run? I’ve placed quite a few orders over the past month or so—I’d just rather stock up than wash mine every single day—but until they arrive, I’ve managed to whip up a banana face mask that I’m actually pretty proud of. All it took was a bandana and some hair ties! Not to flex, but I’m pretty much a mask-making pro, so I thought I’d walk you through it in case you’re curious as to how to make your own face mask out of a bandana. Welcome to my mask masterclass.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues on, wearing a cloth face mask is imperative as we all do our part to prevent the spread of germs to others we come into contact with. Wearing a mask isn’t about your own safety, it’s about keeping others safe by preventing your own germs from reaching them. Treat others the way you want to be treated, and don’t even try to tell me you don’t want to be treated germ-free! Of course, cloth masks and DIY bandana masks are not medical-grade, and you’ll need to wash them after wearing, but they do the trick for a quick errand or two.

If you happen to have a bandana lying around from a past Coachella or cowboy halloween costume (Or, maybe you’re one of those cool Instagram girls that can effortlessly wear one in your hair. Can’t relate, but jealous AF!) you can whip up a cute face mask in a matter of minutes. To learn the steps, read on.

1. Gather your supplies.

The first thing you’ll need, of course, is a bandana. If you don’t already have one lying around from the dollar store, you can always order one on Amazon. I went with this tan color because minimalist neutrals are trendy right now; if you can’t tell, I’m on a mission to have a ~mildly stylish~ face mask at the end of all this!

The only other things you’ll need are two standard hair ties. I can’t find the exact set I used, but these are another option with both neutral tones and black. Since my bandana is tan, I thought the tan-colored hair elastics would look better than standard black, but to each their own.

2. Lay your bandana flat.

3. Fold the bottom of the bandana up to the middle.

4. Fold again, reaching 3/4 of the way up the bandana.

5. Fold one more time, so the bandana is 1/4 of the original size.

6. Slide a hair elastic onto each side of the folded bandana.

7. Fold one side in, and open it up to create a hole-like opening.

8. Fold the other side in, this time tucking it into the opening.

9. Your face mask is complete!

That wasn’t too hard, now was it? You might have to adjust a little bit the first time you put it on, but I promise, the more you wear masks, the more you get used to the feeling. It’s a new normal, and we’ve all got to lean in! To make myself feel a little bit more excited about wearing my mask, I’ve taken the extra step to accessorize it—and TBH, I highly recommend.

I saw a ton of friends on Instagram styling the Lara Gold Chain Multi-Use Strap from Pretty Connected Shop, owned by Lara Eurdolian, as neither a camera strap nor bag chain, but a mask chain—think sunglasses strap, but for your face mask, so it stays in place when you whip it off the second you get in the car or leave a public space. Genius!

It might seem extra to some, but it makes me feel cute in a very not-cute time, so I’d highly recommend it as the finishing touch to your DIY mask.

With that, my bandana mask masterclass in reaches its end. Masks are incredibly important to wear right now to prevent the spread of germs, so don’t be afraid to spend a little extra time crafting one you love. That way, reaching for it every day will feel like a treat, not a duty. Happy mask-making!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.