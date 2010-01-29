Band of Outsiders Starts Cookie Blog! And the World’s Best Cookie Recipe

Band of Outsiders has added a new blog to their website. Previously, the online store has featured blogs about boys, legos, and polo shirts, but never has one of their topics had so much universal appeal as this one.

The latest blog is about cookies, yes cookies. It is hard to think of something that rivals a cookie; with all the options, flavors, and textures, it practically goes against human nature to dislike them. This theory is explored in the blog, humorously titled, “If you don’t like cookies, you might not have a soul.” Cookie lovers finally have a blog dedicated to them where they can view uploaded pictures of cookies about to be eaten, videos of people eating cookies, and anything related to cookies for that matter.

If all this talk about cookies is giving you the urge to bake, then try out this recipe for the World’s Greatest Chocolate Chip Cookie from recipes.chef2chef.net.

World’s Greatest Chocolate Chip Cookie

This recipe is said to have come from a famous cookie maker. So make, bake, and compare to see if these cookies aren’t “the real thing.” One feature that distinguishes these cookies from traditional chocolate chip cookies is their perfect size. It comes from using a small size ice cream scoop to drop them onto the cookie sheet.

Ingredients

3/4 c Granulated sugar

1 c Brown sugar

1 c Butter

1 tb Vanilla

2 Eggs, slightly beaten

3 c Flour

3/4 ts Baking soda

3/4 ts Salt

3 c Semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 c Chopped nuts (optional)



Instructions

Preheat oven to 350.In a large bowl, combine sugars; add in butter and cream together with the sugar. Add vanilla and eggs; mix together.In a separate bowl sift the dry ingredients and add to the creamed mixture. Mix well; the dough will be stiff. Add the chocolate chips and nuts (if using).Line the cookie sheets with baking parchment or wax paper. Drop dough with a small ice cream scoop onto the sheets. Bake 10-12 minutes at 350. Remove from oven and cool on wire racks.Variation: For ice cream sandwiches, turn one cookie face down, place a scoop of ice cream on it and top with another cookie. Yield: 2 1/2 dozen.

