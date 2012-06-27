Band of Outsiders is Staging the Longest Fashion Show Ever

New York-based label Band of Outsiders is taking on what could be the most brilliant presentation to hit the fashion world yet, orchestrating the “longest show ever” to present their Spring/Summer 2013 menswear collection. The show began at 9:30 this morning (Wednesday) and will be running for 60 hours straight in an undisclosed Parisian gallery.

The three-day exhibition features a single male model living in a small compartment built from wooden planks and cardboard boxes, complete with approved props like an electric typewriter, a Polaroid camera, wooden hangers and, of course, the label’s Spring/Summer 2013 collection pieces. The compliant model will only be out of view when he changes costumes — every 90 minutes (during waking hours, that is — he’ll also be sleeping in the display).

Band of Outsiders designer Scott Sternberg has already made a name for himself by staging elaborate presentations during New York Fashion Week, but in this case, he may have outdone himself in the performance art department. Guests won’t be allowed to enter the show until Friday night, but the model will be visible through a window display on the street. The good news is, however, you can watch the whole thing live as it unfolds! Three separate video cameras will be broadcasting the 60-hour event, and you can watch it all live on NowFashion.com.