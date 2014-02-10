Band of Outsider’s Fall 2014: See All the Looks From the Surrealist Collection

At this evenings Band of Outsiders Fall 2014 presentation, designer Scott Sternberg continued to redefine the labels menswear-inspired design aesthetic. His casual approach to luxurious American sportswear is makes quirky look chic and cool – a skill not easily mastered by many.

Sternberg took his inspiration for his Fall 2014 collection from the work of Lee Miller, Man Ray, and Schiaparelli. Giving a nod to the Forties, the line featured rabbit-fur collared jacket, matching slim pants, floral brogue dresses, and rouched miniskirts. The color palette was largely black, white, and grey, with dashes of raspberry.

