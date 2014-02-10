StyleCaster
Band of Outsider’s Fall 2014: See All the Looks From the Surrealist Collection

Sarah Barnes
by
At this evenings Band of Outsiders Fall 2014 presentation, designer Scott Sternberg continued to redefine the labels menswear-inspired design aesthetic. His casual approach to luxurious American sportswear is makes quirky look chic and cool – a skill not easily mastered by many.

Sternberg took his inspiration for his Fall 2014 collection from the work of Lee Miller, Man Ray, and Schiaparelli. Giving a nod to the Forties, the line featured rabbit-fur collared jacket, matching slim pants, floral brogue dresses, and rouched miniskirts. The color palette was largely black, white, and grey, with dashes of raspberry.

Click through to see every look from the surrealist Fall 2014 collection!

A look from Band of Outsiders Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Band of Outsiders Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Band of Outsiders Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Band of Outsiders Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Band of Outsiders Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Band of Outsiders Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Band of Outsiders Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Band of Outsiders Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Band of Outsiders Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Band of Outsiders Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Band of Outsiders Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Band of Outsiders Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Band of Outsiders Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Band of Outsiders Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Band of Outsiders Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Band of Outsiders Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Band of Outsiders Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Band of Outsiders Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Band of Outsiders Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Band of Outsiders Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Band of Outsiders Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Band of Outsiders Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Band of Outsiders Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Band of Outsiders Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Band of Outsiders Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Band of Outsiders Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Band of Outsiders Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Band of Outsiders Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Band of Outsiders Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Band of Outsiders Fall 2014 collection.

