Band of Horses Play Carnegie Hall Tonight

My high school boyfriend was like Teen Wolf. I swear he was the only 15 year old I knew who had braces and would shave each morning only to have a full beard by 9th period studio art class. If said boyfriend had played a musical instrument, he’d totally be in Band of Horses as I’m sure the main requirement to enter is to have a beard.

But I digress. Band of Horses is playing in Carnegie Hall tonight. Band of Horses has long been a favorite of the Indie scene and made recognizable probably by your trips to Urban Outfitters.

Their album “Cease to Begin“– a tender collection of songs that feel deeply personal– is out on Sub Pop now.