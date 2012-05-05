Band Boys Are Babes: The 29 Most Stylish Guy Musicians

There’s a reason why so many of us fall for that drummer or lead singer in a band. Musicians are babes — let’s just call it like it is. But what is it about them? Between the confidence that’s required to take the stage and belt, scream or rap about some of their most intimate experiences and emotions and the nonchalant attitude, well, we’re pretty much done for.

We can thank Elvis and his swiveling hips for infusing some life into the whole concept of a sexy singer. Let’s just say the snarling serenader sparked a revolution for many a handsome (but quirky and sensitive!) boy out there and for the girls who love them.

Not only are these guys major eye candy, they’ve managed to change the sound of music (for better or for worse, depending on who you ask). They’ve also sparked some of the biggest fashion trends from velvet bell-bottoms to a three-piece suit. (These guys are setting the stage – literally.)

In honor of tonight’s telecast of the 2012 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, we’ve rounded up 29 dudes who deserve their own medal of honor for their sick fashions. Click through the slideshow above to see some of the most stylish guy musicians ever. BTW, we suggest putting on your favorite album while you’re at it and playing it – loudly.

