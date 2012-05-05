Which male musician do you think is extra stylish? In honor of this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, we've rounded up 29 of our faves ever.
Band Boys Are Babes: The 29 Most Stylish Guy Musicians

Band Boys Are Babes: The 29 Most Stylish Guy Musicians

Band Boys Are Babes: The 29 Most Stylish Guy Musicians
There’s a reason why so many of us fall for that drummer or lead singer in a band. Musicians are babes —  let’s just call it like it is. But what is it about them? Between the confidence that’s required to take the stage and belt, scream or rap about some of their most intimate experiences and emotions and the nonchalant attitude, well, we’re pretty much done for.

We can thank Elvis and his swiveling hips for infusing some life into the whole concept of a sexy singer. Let’s just say the snarling serenader sparked a revolution for many a handsome (but quirky and sensitive!) boy out there and for the girls who love them.

Not only are these guys major eye candy, they’ve managed to change the sound of music (for better or for worse, depending on who you ask). They’ve also sparked some of the biggest fashion trends from velvet bell-bottoms to a three-piece suit. (These guys are setting the stage – literally.)

In honor of tonight’s telecast of the 2012 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, we’ve rounded up 29 dudes who deserve their own medal of honor for their sick fashions.  Click through the slideshow above to see some of the most stylish guy musicians ever. BTW, we suggest putting on your favorite album while you’re at it and playing it – loudly.

Have a musical muse you think dresses extra-fly? Post ’em on our Pictures page now!

1 of 27

Andre 3000

Photo: Photo Credit: Lorenzo Bringheli/

Rapper Notorious B.I.G., aka Biggie Smalls, aka Chris Wallace

Photo: Photo by Clarence Davis/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images/New York Daily News

Eric Clapton

Photo: Photo Credit: Jan Persson/Redferns/Redferns

Elvis Costello

Photo: PhotoCredit: Ian Dickson/Redferns/Redferns

Rapper Jay-Z

Photo: Photo Credit: Arnold Turner/WireImage/WireImage

Ray Charles

Photo: Photo Credit: Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images/Gamma-Rapho

Albert Hammond Jr. of The Strokes

Photo: Photo by J. Shearer/WireImage/WireImage

Marvin Gaye

Photo: Photo Credit: Echoes/Redferns/Redferns

Miles Davis

Photo: Photo Credit: Echoes/Redferns/

John Lennon

Photo: Photo Credit: Tom Hanley/Redferns/Redferns

Jarvis Cocker of Pulp

Photo: Photo Credit: Mick Hutson/Redferns./Redferns

Elvis Presley

Photo: Photo Credit: ABC via Getty Images/Disney ABC Television Group

Kanye West

Photo: Photo Credit: Getty/

David Bowie

Photo: Photo Credit: Everett Collection/

Frank Sinatra

Photo: Photo Credit: Getty /

Jimi Hendrix

Photo: Photo Credit: Bruce Fleming/Getty Images/Premium Archive

Reggae star, singer-songwriter Bob Marley

Photo: Photo Credit: Maurice Hibberd/Evening Standard/Getty Images/Hulton Archive

Pharrell Williams

Photo: Photo Credit: Gettty/

Singer Brandon Flowers

Photo: WireImage/WireImage

Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones

Photo: Photo Credit: Contrasto/

Bono of U2

Photo: Photo Credit: Getty/

Bob Dylan

Photo: Photo Credit: Fiona Adams/Redferns/Redferns

Jack White

Photo: Photo Credits: Stephen Lovekin/ WireImage/

Country singer/songwriter Johnny Cash.

Photo: Photo Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives

Justin Timberlake

Photo: Photo Credit: Getty/

Gregory Isaacs

Photo: Photo Credit: Redferns/ Getty/Redferns

Paul Simonon of The Clash

Photo: Photo Credit: Pennie Smith/

