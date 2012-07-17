First Look: Banana Republic’s Anna Karenina Line

Banana Republic has finally unveiled their brand new collection, inspired by the upcoming Anna Karenina film.

The new capsule line is a modern-day representation of the classic 19th-century Russian romance, styled by the upcoming film’s costume designer, Jacqueline Durran. Complete with faux fur cossack hats and pearls, the collection is an elegant illustration of Russian renaissance meets the 21st century.

The new line is set to be released in October, just before the film is due to arrive in theaters on November 9th — and just in time for winter! Have a look through the gallery above for a preview of the capsule line.