StyleCaster
Share

First Look: Banana Republic’s Anna Karenina Line

What's hot
StyleCaster

First Look: Banana Republic’s Anna Karenina Line

Clare Todhunter
by
First Look: Banana Republic’s Anna Karenina Line
4 Start slideshow

Banana Republic has finally unveiled their brand new collection, inspired by the upcoming Anna Karenina film.

The new capsule line is a modern-day representation of the classic 19th-century Russian romance, styled by the upcoming film’s costume designer, Jacqueline Durran. Complete with faux fur cossack hats and pearls, the collection is an elegant illustration of Russian renaissance meets the 21st century.

The new line is set to be released in October, just before the film is due to arrive in theaters on November 9th — and just in time for winter! Have a look through the gallery above for a preview of the capsule line.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 4

Banana Republic's Anna Karenina collection is a true representation of Russian renaissance fashion. 

Photo: /Courtesy of Banana Republic

All black everything? We guess so! Tattoo tights give zest to a simple black dress, and this beaded bib necklace keeps the trend fresh when going into fall.

Photo: /Courtesy of Banana Republic

The structured jackets in this line scream military, and with the added pockets and crisp button detailing, you can make them a statement piece in your fall wardrobe.

Photo: /Courtesy of Banana Republic

This black lace sheath is one of the chicest pieces of the entire collection. Subtle cutouts along the neckline, complete with a fur muffler, add a sexy touch.

Photo: /Courtesy of Banana Republic

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Brights and Geometric Shapes

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Brights and Geometric Shapes
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share