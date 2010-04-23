StyleCaster
Banana Republic Throws Fall 2010 Runway Show, Gives J.Crew a Run For Its Money

Bee Shyuan
by

Banana Republic Fall 2010 runway, model Sara

It seems J.Crew has started a trend affordable, contemporary retailers are stepping up the fashion ante. First, Ann Taylor LOFT tapped a bevy of well-known stylists to give an edge to their more fashion-oriented line and from Banana Republic’s Fall 2010 runway show in NYC yesterday, the retailer is now focusing its talents on looks that more say runway than office cubicle.

There were the military references seen all over Paris’ Fall 2010 runways (and already on the slim shoulders of trans-continental “it” girls everywhere) and pieces were refreshingly lean rather than the usual boxy American silhouette of season’s past. Creative Director and EVP of Design Simon Kneen stuck with a mostly neutral palette of black, grays, muted olives with dabs here and there of hardware and metallics.

“Today there’s no separation between what we wear to work, to play, to unwind,” Kneen commented on the collection. “For fall, a series of opposing pairings masculine shapes with feminine details, utilitarian essentials with finery, romantic touches with military classics creates a modern energy that suits every time and place.”

But if the military trend has already been touched on, the strongest ensembles played with textures. Stylist Anne Christensen of T magazine paired nubby wool boucl jackets with cargo skirts and a herringbone blazer cut with military pockets had a beautiful raw edge that added some visual interest.

The boys weren’t left out in the fashion fun either. The runway featured some big name models such as long-lasting Noah Mills. And lucky for all, BR prices are quite a bit more affordable than your usual prt-porter.

All photos courtesy of Banana Republic

