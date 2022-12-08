Every New Arrival At Banana Republic Is 40% Off, Here’s What I’m Buying

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

At the end of a fashion season, we are usually given the opportunity to play psychic and guess which sale items will stand the test of time and be relevant in the future. Are you still going to be into low-rise jeans next year? Maybe! What about a micro-mini bag? Only time will tell. The guessing game of end-of-season sales can be difficult which his why I was so excited to see that Banana Republic is having a huge sale on current season pieces and new arrivals. The Banana Republic sale is live right now online and in stores which means you get to take 40 percent off of your entire purchase.

Whether you’re shopping for cold weather basics like long-sleeve layers and sweaters or have been searching for a standout holiday party look, Banana Republic has you covered. In my opinion, the brand really stepped up its game this year and incorporated pieces into the winter collection that feel current but still classy. Standouts include a flirty feather top, a perfectly plaid vest and a subtle cargo pant.

The 40 percent off your purchase will be added to your cart at checkout so you can shop with ease. The sale also applies to the men’s, baby and home section. This is officially your opportunity to get your entire family (dog included!) matching fair isle sweaters.

Keep scrolling for my top sale picks.

Estrella Puffer Jacket

This quilted puffer jacket will keep you warm and looking chic during cold winter. It will pair perfectly with boots, sneakers or even ballet flats.

Lido Wool Cargo Pant

I love the combination of the trendy cargo silhouette with a practical work pant that Banana Republic created with this pair of wool cargo pants. They have a slimmer cut which gives them a more sophisticated look.

Calda Sweater Tunic

A good Banana Republic sweater will last you for years and you can feel good about buying this sweater because winter whites never go out of style.

Nevita Plaid Vest

Plaid and winter go hand in hand. This plaid vest can be layered over a dress, a sweater or under another plaid shacket. It’s a statement piece while still being versatile.

Luna Ostrich Feather Top

This feather top is perfect for any holiday party you have on your calendar and can work as a going-out top well beyond the winter season.

Rita Velvet Maxi Dress

If you have any winter weddings this year (or in the future), you can’t go wrong with a velvet slip dress. A slip dress is also a great choice because you can easily dress it up or down depending on the occasion.

Skye Fair Isle Sweater

A Fair Isle sweater hits the cozy winter spot whether you’re spending your days on the ski slope or in front of a fireplace video on your TV at home.

Adorno Bodysuit

Both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have worn off-the-shoulder looks recently and they both looked amazing. Get in on the elegant trend with this bodysuit.

Iris Satin Ball Skirt

If you want to get so many compliments, add this satin skirt to your cart. It creates a dramatic silhouette that can be paired down with a sweater or a blazer and still make a statement.