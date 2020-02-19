Forget Burgers & Tacos—Now You Can Postmates Banana Republic Looks Directly to Your Closet

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve ever searched endlessly through your wardrobe, found absolutely nothing to wear and wished for a new outfit to magically appear in your closet, I might just have the answer to all your prayers. Banana Republic and Postmates have just teamed up to bring you the ultimate clothing delivery service. After all, you can order food at the drop of the hat and have it in no time—so why not a new outfit, too? Starting this week, folks in Los Angeles and NYC will be able to get free same-day delivery from Banana Republic. So, if you’ve got Saturday night plans and nothing to wear, you don’t even have to leave your couch to get a new outfit delivered right to your closet—or front door, technically—before the day is over.

Here’s how it all works:

Step 1— Pick your new lewk

Look for items on the Banana Republic website that are available for in-store pickup. This is key. Select Buy Online, Pick Up in Store before adding your new ensemble to bag. Then, use the code BRDELIVERY for free same-day delivery.

Step 2— Wait for that email

When you receive your “Ready for Pick Up” email, click on the same-day delivery banner.

Step 3— Tell Postmates where to send it

Fill in your info and let Postmates bring it to you or a very lucky loved one.

Before you know it, you’ll have a brand new outfit and had time for a nap. It’s a win/win situation. Of course, before you order, make sure you’re ordering from a store seven or fewer miles from the delivery location. If it’s more that this, it might take longer for your new outfit to arrive.

For all my NYC babes, here are the stores from which you can order:

—Flatiron 105 5th

—World Trade Center

—SOHO

—Grand Central Terminal

—Rockefeller

For my Los Angeles fashionistas, these are your Banana Republic and Postmates options:

—Victoria Gardens

—Del Amo

—Beverly Center

—Belmont Shores

—Brea Mall

—CHINO LIFESTYLE

—Century City

—The Grove at Farmers Market

—Los Cerritos

—Plaza at El Segundo

To get you started on this journey (and for those of you who live outside the same-day delivery range), StyleCaster picked a few of our favorite Banana Republic pieces to shop now. From adorable sweaters to work-ready (and weekend-ready) blazers, you’re going to want to make some serious room in your closet.

Chunky Ribbed Cardigan Sweater, Originally $109

EcoVero™ Square-Neck Midi Dress, Originally $98.50

Camp Collar Blouse

Soft Satin Pleated Midi Skirt

Plaid Soft Blazer

Ruffle Wrap Dress, Originally $139

