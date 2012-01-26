Banana Republic Offers Up Some Royal Treatment

Want to score some royal style? Banana Republic has got you covered. As with just about every other look Kate Middleton has been spotted sporting, her littleReiss number was a smash hit when she met the Obamas last May.

The mass retailer picked up on the attention this royal rookie grabbed and in turn, designed their rendition of the dress. Not to be rude, Banana named the frock ‘the Kate,’ which is available both in stores and online.

So, while you’re perfecting your royal wave (come on, we’ve all done it elbow, elbow, wrist, wrist) you can at least look like you belong in seriously stylish company for just a fraction of the price ($130 to be exact). Now that we can get into.

Photo via Harper’s Bazaar.