Banana Republic and Milly Team Up For Hamptons-Inspired Collection

Apart from gorgeous beaches and juicy plotlines (hello, “Revenge” and “Royal Pains”), New York’s ultra-chic the Hamptons has long provided serious fashion inspiration. The latest: Following its “Anna Karenina” capsule collection, Banana Republic is set to team up with prints-heavy contemporary label Milly for a limited-edition capsule collection inspired by the summer sophistication of the Hamptons.

Shoppers can expect easy-breezy summer-ready styles within the 60-piece range—which will include wares for both gals and guys (the collection marks Milly designer Michelle Smith’s first foray into menswear)—and prices that range from $45 to $175 for women’s apparel, $24.50 to $64.50 for men’s items, and $39.50 to $130 for jewelry and accessories. The collection will be available in late May at Banana Republic stores online.