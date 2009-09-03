Object Of Desire

Banana Republic midnight faceted-stone ring, $50, at bananarepublic.com

Reason #1

Sometimes it’s best to start small when thinking about revamping your wardrobe. A great cocktail ring can give any outfit a refresher without all the pressure of deciding on your one bag for the season.

Reason #2

If you pick up one of these great fall coats for under $100, you’ll definitely have some cash to spare on fun accessories. Plus, jewelry is more fun to buy and wear anyway.

Reason #3

As you may have noticed, I’m a little bit obsessed with celesital-inspired pieces. This midnight faceted-stone ring mixes whimsy and sophistication without looking like it belongs in the Natural History Museum.