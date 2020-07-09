Banana Republic’s Heritage Collection Was Inspired By Vintage BR Campaigns

Scroll To See More Images

It’s no secret that all things old are new again—from ’80s-inspired looks to just about every ’90s trend we swore would never come back in style—and throwback vibes are popping up everywhere you look. It’s been so fun to witness brands taking older styles and giving them an updated look, which is why I’ve been swooning over the new Banana Republic Heritage Capsule Collection. Inspired by vintage Banana Republic pieces from the ’80s and ’90s, this collection is a delicious combination of retro silhouettes, utility styles and—of course—some 2020 flare.

Vintage Banana Republic pieces like the safari jacket, tank dress and jungle jumpsuit have all gotten a seriously cool modern upgrade, and I’m ready to shop it all. Think “The Jungle Cruise” ride at DisneyWorld meets ’80s and ’90s vibes, with some added detailing and updated fabrics perfect for 2020. There are a lot of things going on with this collection—in the absolute best way. Whether you’re into retro styles, the utility fashion trend or safari-inspired looks, you’re sure to fall in love with this Heritage Collection from Banana Republic.

In addition to the gorgeous colors and chic safari vibes, this collection is made even better due to the fact that it’s available in sizes 0-20 (or XXS to XXL). This means even more folks are able to shop the collection and snag some of the cutest vintage-inspired pieces out there right now. Since it’s often extremely difficult to find vintage clothing in anything above a size 10 or 12, the extended sizing in Banana Republic’s Heritage Collection makes getting the cool retro look that much easier.

To give you a peek into the Capsule Collection, I rounded up some of my favorite pieces below. You can wear everything now, but these pieces will also transition perfectly into fall. (We love a transitional wardrobe!) So go ahead and treat yourself, knowing that you’ll get plenty of use out of this collection this year. See you on safari!

1. Heritage Cotton Linen Safari Jacket

The vintage safari jacket of our dreams. Your fall wardrobe need this cool AF belted utility jacket.

2. Heritage Linen Sweater Tank

This vintage linen tank is the perfect addition to any easy summer and fall ensemble. Just pair with your favorite shorts or jeans—and throw on a jacket when the weather cools off.

3. Heritage Safari Romper

I’m all about that throw-it-on-and-go romper lifestyle, and this belted utility romper is too cool to pass up.

4. Heritage Henley T-Shirt Dress

The number of ways you could style this endlessly cool tank maxi dress? Endless. Try a straw hat and chunky sandals to start this summer.

5. Heritage Pleated Cargo Pant

These pleated cargo pants are way more fashionable than you might think. Cargo pants are trending RN, and this pair from Banana Republic is allowing you to test out the trend without looking like a dad on vacay.

6. Heritage Muscle Tank

Of course, it wouldn’t be a vintage-inspired collection without a throwback logo. You’ll look like the coolest tour guide ever wearing this Banana Republic logo-emblazoned tank.

