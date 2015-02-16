Why Banana Republic is Going to be Your New Favorite Store

Fashion Week is always chock full of highly covetable clothes, most of which, unfortunately, are far too expensive to ever actually end up in your closet. Which is why Banana Republic’s Fall presentation (its first during Fashion Week) felt like a breath of fresh air. Great clothes we can actually afford—score!

The collection highlighted the direction that Banana Republic’s relatively new Creative Director Marissa Webb, a veteran of J.Crew and also the designer of a namesake label, is taking the mass retailer.

Webb told us her inspiration was both Scandinavia and re-imagining the Banana Republic man and women. “The true inspiration was about what the new Banana Republic is—wearable but aspirational clothing,” she said.

Webb’s J.Crew roots are all over this collection (color, layering, statement accessories) but women who have criticized J.Crew for going in too much of a fashion direction in recent years might just have a new favorite retailer in Banana.

Strip away the styling from the presentation, and you are left with some seriously great pieces: the perfect fisherman’s sweater, modern pantsuits in colors like burgundy and cobalt blue, and pitch-perfect outerwear (including a camel topper that we wish we had in our closet right now).

The fashion girl, who probably hasn’t shopped much at Banana in recent years, also has some items to be excited about, including a fuchsia shift dress (that Webb layered over a grey turtleneck for the presentation) and a pale blue motorcycle wool overcoat.

Another place that the label is improving under Webb’s watch is with the accessories: think pointy-toe high-heeled loafers in fuchsia and metallics, flat black and white brogues, a beige work satchel with sunglasses etched on the side, and a faux-fur cross-body bag.

“This is just the beginning,” Webb told us with a smile. Well, we can’t wait to see what’s next.