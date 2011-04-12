Banana Republic Fall 2011: 70s Inspired Daywear For All

Running to events at the end of long days can get a bit arduous, but for Banana Republic‘s Fall 2011 runway presentation, with soothing music sung live by A Fine Frenzy, passed champagne, warm Spring air drifting in from the outdoor terrace, and the dark wood, classical designs of the Bowery Hotel, it was nothing less than relaxing. Seriously.

With only two rows of seating spread out in the space, it also felt quite intimate. All the better to see the collection, my dear. So what of the collection? The mass brand kept it sophisticated for Fall, with some great 70s inspired wide leg pants, airy silk blouses, many moments in camel and grey, punctuated with rich tones of deep red and yellow. A full wool skirt is spot on for the season, as is a dove grey leather jacket with contrasting shearling collar. One misstep may have been a bright pink turtleneck under a leopard jacket, paired with a matching leopard hat. But, Banana Republic has more than one customer to make happy, and they’re not all magazine editors in New York.

Still, overall the looks reflected the tailored American sportswear found on the runways of Celine and Michael Kors. Get all the looks in the slideshow boys included.