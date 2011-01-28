Banana Republic Delivers on the Pretty For Summer

When you’re in NYC surrounded by insanely expensive boutiques, you tend to get some fashion amnesia and forget about the mall staples of your youth. Case in point: Banana Republic is getting it done for summer with an easy breezy collection of dresses. In case you didn’t know this about me yet, I’m somewhat fixated on the maxi dress, and BR might just be my dealer of choice.

With some Bianca Jagger looks mixed with ethereal florals and perfect for that weekend in the Hamptons tunics, the collection designed by Creative Director Simon Kneen has seventy styles to get you super sad it’s not summer yet. Prices range from $69-298, click through for the styles that debuted in the East Village last week.

All photos courtesy of Billy Farrell Agency, Banana Republic