Banana Republic Continues With Its Mad Men Collection

When you have a good thing you just have to run with it. Luckily for us Banana Republic thinks the same way we do — they’ve announced another Mad Men capsule collection. Now all you die-hard Mad Men fans will be able to sit on your couch in the new collection and watch the show when it returns to AMC on March 25th.

Janie Bryant, the designer behind the collection, let The Hollywood Reporter in on some details. The collection will feature 40 pieces of apparel and jewelry that embody the mid-to-late 1960s. The ladies will be able to pick up bright, bold items with graphic floral and solid prints. For the gents there are some amazing suits and other dapper 60s-inspired pieces.

In other exciting news, if you have a Banana Republic card you get to shop the collection before anyone!

Happy shopping! Let us know what you think of the collection in the comments section below.

Photo c/o My FDB