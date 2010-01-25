Banana Republic Collection Launches Capsule Line

It is winter and you are preparing for your holiday trip to an exotic island and need some last minute outfit options. You stop by your favorite store and find nothing but cashmere, cashmere, and more cashmere. There is no color in sight and the accessories department consists of scarves, hats and gloves — not the bikinis, sandals, and beach bags you were hoping to find. If this sounds like you, then listen up!

Banana Republic is launching a capsule collection of resort wear to be sold year round. The line will be called Luxe Leisure and offer a 40 piece assortment of swimwear, tunics, and other warm weather pieces for women. The prices are comparable to Banana Republic’s main line, ranging from $29.50 to $110. Luxe Leisure will be sold in all warm weather stores year round in addition to a few other locations.

Simon Kneen, BR’s Creative Director and Executive Vice President and former Brooks Brothers Executive, feels that Luxe Leisure caters to the lifestyle of Banana Republic shoppers, saying Theyre going away for weekends, and with the snowbirds going to Florida, theres always a need for [resort wear] in the middle of the season. Kneen goes on to describe Luxe Leisure as a line with “lots of bare skin and a lot more color.”

Finally, a solution to your never ending quest to find a bikini in the middle of January.

