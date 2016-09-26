How 5 STYLECASTER Editors Use Bananas in the Kitchen

You already know how STYLECASTER editors cook, prep, and eat chickpeas, avocados, and strawberries, so I’m sure you’re dying to know how we use bananas, riiight? OK, I’ll cut to the chase. Bananas are a total kitchen staple: They’re nutrient-rich, good for digestion, cheap, and easy to come by. But if you’re like me, it can be easy to get caught in the trap of just peeling one as a snack every now and then, rather than getting creative about it.
That’s why I asked my colleagues for their favorite ways to use bananas when they’re cooking. From healthy smoothies to filling protein bites and, of course, amazing baked goods, these five editor-approved recipes will bring you fresh inspiration for how to use bananas yourself.
Banana Blueberry Smoothie
"I always, always have about a dozen frozen bananas on hand in my freezer for smoothie-making purposes. I do switch up the recipe depending on what’s in my fridge, but below is the one I've been doing lately—or you can find a similar one at Just So Tasty. So easy, so delicious, and great after a workout or if I’m too lazy to make a proper meal and feel like having something kinda sweet." –Hilary George-Parkin, Fashion Editor
1 frozen banana, sliced
1 scoop whey protein powder (I like this peanut butter one)
1 cup of either water or soy milk
1 cup frozen blueberries
Handful of chia seeds
Photo:
Just So Tasty
Banana Sour Cream Pancakes
"Usually I prefer savory over sweet when it comes to breakfast—you’ll almost always find me ordering eggs benedict at brunch—but this banana sour cream pancakes recipe from the Barefoot Contessa is one notable exception. The sour cream keeps these flapjacks fluffy while lending a creamy consistency, and the fresh lemon zest really enhances the banana’s sweetness. The flavor is off the charts and will fool anyone you serve these to into thinking you’re a really fancy cook. You can find a similar sour cream pancakes recipe at Food is Luv—just add " –Cristina Velocci, Managing Editor
Photo:
Food is Luv
No-Bake Chocolate Banana Energy Bites
"The recipe says you need to chill these before you can enjoy, but I always eat a couple before I pop them in the fridge. You can also use the base ingredients—banana as a fibrous natural sweetener; peanut butter as protein glue; and oats as dry substance—to make your own version. I have made my own bites with various additions like coffee grounds, cocoa powder, nutmeg spice, hazelnut spice, chai spice, walnuts, raisins, dates, and even shredded carrot! SO many possibilities." –Candace Napier, Designer & Pinterest Account Manager
Huevos Motuleños
"When I lived in Santa Fe, I discovered huevos motuleños—quite possibly the most delicious breakfast dish in the whole entire world—which is saying a lot, since breakfast foods are my absolute favorite. Here’s the recipe, which comes from Café Pasqual’s amazing cookbook, which is well worth purchasing, or you can find a similar version at the Wanderlust Kitchen.
If you don’t feel like making black beans, green chile sauce, and salsa fresca from scratch, you can totally buy all of these products pre-made and move on with your life. By the way, green chile is a special kind of chile that you can only find in New Mexico—sample this sauce if you want to try the real deal." –Bibi Dietz, News Editor
Photo:
The Wanderlust Kitchen
Egg-Free Banana Waffles
"When I found out I have an egg allergy a couple of years ago, I was inconsolable: Saying goodbye to breakfast sandwiches, cookies, and pancakes? Not likely! Then, I found out that bananas are actually a great replacement in baked goods, because they help the ingredients bond together like an egg would. Now, I'm all about the banana replacement pancakes and waffles, like these delicious strawberry pecan ones from Veganosity. They seriously taste just as good!" –Hannah Hickok, Lifestyle Editor
Photo:
Veganosity