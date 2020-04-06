16 Banana Bread Recipes To Make RN, Because Apparently Everybody’s Doing It

When I scroll through Instagram my feed is normally overwhelmed by OOTD photos and sped-up beauty tutorials, but for some reason, right now all I see is banana bread. From Chrissy Teigen to my next-door neighbor to my aunt on Facebook, it seems like pretty much everyone is in the mood for banana bread right now, and after seeing so many beautiful breads on social media, I admit that even I started looking up banana bread recipes. And TBH, I’m not sorry about it! I’m now passing time by trying a new recipe every few days—don’t worry, I don’t eat the whole loaf myself every single time (although a lot of times, I do).

The key to enjoying banana bread as frequently as I currently am? Constantly changing up your recipe! Yes, I love a classic bread, and I’ll sprinkle in a few chocolate chips to satisfy my sweet tooth, but there are so many other options to consider. Banana cornbread? Sounds like a tasty side dish to me. Banana bread biscuits? Now you’re speaking my language. And of course there’s my personal fave, a banana bread loaded with rich, decadent cream cheese filling. Spoiler alert: That’s the one I plan on making tonight.

If you’re ready to join the banana bread cult currently brewing on social media, put on your best apron, channel your inner Chrissy Teigen, and choose from any of the 16 banana breads below, all of which are guaranteed to please. Bon appétit, my friend!

1. Classic Banana Bread

Simple, easy and delicious. This banana bread is the ideal recipe to satisfy your initial cravings.

2. Chocolate Chip Banana Nut Bread

Come for the chocolate chips, stay for the sweet glaze.

3. Molasses Walnut Banana Bread

This molasses flavor is richer than I could ever dream to be.

4. Banana Cornbread

This banana cornbread is truly the gift of the South. I can’t imagine a more perfect crossover bread.

5. Chrissy Teigen’s Banana Bread

If it’s good enough for John Legend, it’s good enough for you.

6. Banana Bread Biscuits

Be still, my biscuit-loving heart! A banana bread biscuit sounds like a game-changer to me.

7. Open-Faced Banana Bread Sandwiches

Banana bread tastes great on its own, but even better topped with strawberries and cream cheese.

8. Banana Pudding Bread Pudding

Oh you fancy, huh! Not technically banana bread, this banana pudding bread pudding is the classic bread’s dinner-party-dessert cousin.

9. Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

Sweet and simple, the way a classic banana bread should be. This is the recipe you can make (and eat) on repeat.

10. Vegan Banana-Buckwheat Pecan Bundts

The above photo feels Christmassy, but these banana-buckwheat pecan bundts are delicious all year round. Plus, they’re vegan!

11. Banana Bread With Praline Topping

You don’t have to make this recipe in a scone pan, but if you have one, it makes the results even cuter!

12. Bacon-Peanut Banana Bread

I didn’t expect to be so intrigued by banana bread with bacon bits, but the photo looks so good, I have no choice but to make it.

13. Chocolate Chip Banana Bars

Cutting your banana bread into bars makes it feel like a whole new treat, if you ask me.

14. Cream Cheese Banana Bread

Of all the banana breads I adore, this one’s cream cheese center really has my heart.

15. Upside Down Banana Chocolate Chip Cake

Another dessert-ified banana bread, this cake is as beautiful as it is delicious.

16. Peanut Butter Banana Bread

Everything tastes better with peanut butter. It’s a simple fact.