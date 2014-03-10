Beyoncé Reminds Us That She’s ‘The Boss’ In New Girl-Power Clip

If there’s one thing the world really needs right now, it’s another video in which Beyoncé claims (rightfully, we must admit) that she’s running things. She teamed up with a slew of other powerful women—like “Lean In” writer and Facebook COO Sherly Sandberg, Diane von Furstenberg, and Jennifer Garner—for the new “Ban Bossy” campaign that aims to empower young women.

In the clip (check it out below!), Beyoncé and the rest of the ladies openly discuss how labels like “bossy,” “pushy,” and “stubborn” are unfairly applied to young girls who show ambition and initiative. “Girls are less interested in leadership than boys,” Beyoncé says in the clip. “And that’s because they worry about being called bossy.”

“Be brave. Be you,” says Bey. “I’m not bossy. I’m the boss.” Yes, you are Bey. Yes you are. Watch the clip below!